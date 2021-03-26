COVID-19 in W.Va. | 4 deaths, 499 new cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Four more people have died in connection with the coronavirus.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of March 26, 2021, there have been 2,405,746 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 139,750 total cases and 2,628 total deaths.

The deaths include a 66-year old male from Logan County, a 94-year old male from Cabell County, a 77-year old male from Berkeley County, and a 79-year old male from Monongalia County.

499 new cases were reported within the last 24 hours.

There are 5,811 active cases.

131,311 people have recovered.

466,228 total first doses of the vaccine have been administered. 293,765 people are fully vaccinated.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,312), Berkeley (10,445), Boone (1,723), Braxton (831), Brooke (2,051), Cabell (8,306), Calhoun (241), Clay (387), Doddridge (511), Fayette (2,929), Gilmer (728), Grant (1,161), Greenbrier (2,478), Hampshire (1,596), Hancock (2,622), Hardy (1,372), Harrison (5,089), Jackson (1,756), Jefferson (3,929), Kanawha (12,837), Lewis (1,089), Lincoln (1,347), Logan (2,922), Marion (3,883), Marshall (3,156), Mason (1,853), McDowell (1,406), Mercer (4,359), Mineral (2,626), Mingo (2,270), Monongalia (8,548), Monroe (1,009), Morgan (992), Nicholas (1,363), Ohio (3,792), Pendleton (651), Pleasants (818), Pocahontas (611), Preston (2,688), Putnam (4,476), Raleigh (5,316), Randolph (2,447), Ritchie (638), Roane (514), Summers (720), Taylor (1,142), Tucker (516), Tyler (655), Upshur (1,765), Wayne (2,723), Webster (436), Wetzel (1,148), Wirt (368), Wood (7,395), Wyoming (1,804).

Free COVID-19 testing is available at the following locations:

March 26

Barbour County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Dr., Danville, WV

Doddridge County 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Doddridge County Park, The Barn, 1252 Snowbird Road S., West Union, WV

Grant County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Viking Memorial Field Parking Lot, Rig Street, Petersburg, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Jefferson County 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lincoln County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Town of Man Fire Department, 110 North Bridge Street, Administration Buildling, Man, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marshall County

11:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Benwood City Building, 430 Main Street, Benwood, WV

Monongalia County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, WVU Recreation Center, Lower Level, 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Nicholas County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Richwood City Hall, 6 White Avenue, Richwood, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Kenova Police Department, 1501 Pine Street, Kenova, WV

Webster County 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Bakers Island, 52 Bakers Island, Webster Springs, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

