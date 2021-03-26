Crews battle house fire in Pratt.

PRATT, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County fire fighters are on the scene of a house fire in Pratt.

The fire broke out Friday morning around 6:30 a.m. at 301 Ferry Street.

The homeowner called 911. Kanawha County Dispatchers say two people were inside and made it out of the home safely.

Fire and medical crews are on the scene.

There is no word on a cause of the fire.

