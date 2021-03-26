Advertisement

Crews battle house fire in Pratt

Crews battle house fire in Pratt.
Crews battle house fire in Pratt.(John Greene)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRATT, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County fire fighters are on the scene of a house fire in Pratt.

The fire broke out Friday morning around 6:30 a.m. at 301 Ferry Street.

The homeowner called 911. Kanawha County Dispatchers say two people were inside and made it out of the home safely.

Fire and medical crews are on the scene.

There is no word on a cause of the fire.

Keep checking on WSAZ.com for updates.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man with firearms, body armor, suspected explosives arrested at UK Hospital in Lexington
Dashcam video shows deadly crash involving 14-year-old boy
GRAPHIC: 14-year-old accused of crashing stolen Porsche on Ohio highway dies
Clarissa Marr was sent to the hospital exactly six months ago on her fifth birthday after her...
Six months after devastating fire, five-year-old girl comes home
Former Huntington High School teacher Mary Durstein made a series of posts in 2017 that...
Fired West Virginia teacher loses suit over bigoted posts
Christopher Lawrence Cox, 37, of Panama City Beach, faces one count of murder and one count of...
Suspect offers possible motive in fatal shooting of Kentucky minor

Latest News

Kentucky Twin Boom
Kentucky Twin Boom
COVID Longhaulers
COVID Longhaulers
OSU Player Arrested
OSU Player Arrested
Virtual learning with Bumobrain
Virtual learning with Bumobrain