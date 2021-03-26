Former Pike County attorney charged with bank fraud, lying on tax returns

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A former city attorney for Elkhorn City is facing federal charges of bank fraud and making false statements on his tax returns after allegedly stealing money from clients.

Timothy Belcher, a former city attorney for Elkhorn City in Pike County, Kentucky, faces seven counts of bank fraud and three counts of making false statements.

According to court documents, Belcher was hired in 2002 to represent the family of a man who died in a car accident the previous year.

A settlement for the family was reached in 2004, where the money was split between the man’s widow and the other half to his children.

Following the reached settlement, it was unclear at the time whether the man who died in the car accident was the father to two or three children. The settlement was placed into an escrow account that only Belcher had access to until a paternity test could determine the number of biological children.

Bank records reflect in 2007, the account had nearly $817,155. In 2012, the money in the account had been reduced to $644,541. In December of 2018, the account contained only $300.

Belcher is accused of allegedly transferring money from the account to his personal and business account for expenses. He also faces bank fraud for falsely representing that he was withdrawing money for the children and for making false statements for not reporting the allegedly embezzled money on his tax returns.

If found guilty, Belcher could face a sentence of up to 30 years in prison, while the false statement charges carry a potential sentence of up to three years. He could also be ordered to pay restitution if convicted.

State records show Belcher’s law license has been suspended by the Kentucky Bar Association since September of 2019.

