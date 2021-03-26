Former police chief arrested on child sex trafficking charges

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two people, including a former chief of police, were arrested in connection with sex trafficking a teenager.

According Acting United States Attorney Lisa Johnston, Larry Allen Clay, Jr., 57, and Kristen Naylor-Legg, 28, were both charged with sex trafficking of a minor.

The criminal complaint says on two separate occasions in June 2020, Clay, who, at the time, was an employee of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department and the Chief of Police for the Gauley Bridge Police Department, paid $50 to Naylor-Legg to have sex with a 17-year-old girl.

Officials say if convicted, each face at least ten years and up to life in prison.

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the West Virginia State Police and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department are investigating. Assistant United States

You can report suspected instances of child sex trafficking at a toll-free hotline at 1-866-DHS-2ICE (1-866-347-2423) or online.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.