Gov. Andy Beshear to extend Kentucky’s mask mandate

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said he plans to extend the state’s mask mandate.

The mandate is set to expire March 29.

On Thursday, the governor said he wants to extend the mandate until more Kentuckians have the opportunity to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

“Every single national and state scientist and leader in epidemiology that are guiding our country through this, they all agree that we need to continue to wear masks until more people are vaccinated,” Gov. Beshear said.

Gov. Beshear said every adult in Kentucky will have the opportunity to get the vaccine by the end of May.

“Let’s not quit early. It is so close, and let’s not stop protecting each other until we get to the point where it’s safe,” the governor state.

The mask mandate has been in place since July 2020. The governor has extended it every 30 days.

