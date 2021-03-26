High winds cause power outages, traffic lights out at major intersections

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two major intersections in Kanawha County do not have working stop lights after high winds cut power to the area.

The traffic signals are out at intersections of Route 119 and Oakwood Road and Bridge Road, and Route 119 and MacCorkle Avenue.

Charleston Metro dispatchers tell WSAZ high winds around 3:30 a.m. Friday took out power to nearly 3600 customers and caused traffic light outages as well.

Charleston police are at the intersections directing traffic. No crashes have been reported.

No word on when the power will be fully restored. Some customers have already had power restored

As of 5:30 a.m. AEP is showing 2400 customers still without power in Kanawha County.

