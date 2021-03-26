Advertisement

Local teen gymnast shares Winter Cup experience

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Caden Spencer, a Huntington High School Senior gymnast, won the High Bar at the Winter Cup in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Caden is coached by his grandfather at Bozhi’s Gym Nest in Huntington. Bozhi led Caden’s mother, Hrabrina Spencer, to the 1988 Olympics in Seoul, Korea where Bulgaria took home 5th place. Bozhi also led Kayla Williams to the 2009 World Championships in London, Greater Britain, winning gold on vault for USA, as well as helping many other gymnasts to the world stage in his almost 60-year coaching career.

