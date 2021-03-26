Advertisement

Man arrested in connection with chaos outside UK Hospital set to appear in court

By Jim Stratman and Olivia Russell
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man who triggered hours of chaos outside UK Hospital is expected in court Friday.

Police arrest ‘potentially armed and dangerous’ man at UK Hospital

Police arrested Bryan Carroll Thursday.

(Story continues below mug shot)

Bryan Carroll mugshot
Bryan Carroll mugshot(Fayette Co. Detention Center)

We received a copy of the arrest citation for Carroll with new details about the man that’s facing 14 charges including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and four counts of use of a weapon of mass destruction.

We know that Carroll was wanted in Versailles and it was the Versailles Police that tipped off UK Police that Carroll intended to visit a family member at UK Hospital.

According to the arrest citation, when Carroll left the emergency department three members of law enforcement approached him and arrested him as he tried to get back inside his car.

We’re told he was wearing body armor at the time.

Arrest records show that officers removed two handguns that Carroll had on him and noted that three more handguns and two long guns, along with a large amount of ammo, were inside the car.

Police also located four homemade bombs inside Carroll’s car, prompting them to call for the Lexington Police Bomb Detection Unit. ATF and the FBI also arrived and helped in the investigation.

Carroll is also being charged with possession of a controlled substance, which police say they also found on him, resisting arrest and fleeing from police.

Carroll is currently inside the Fayette County Detention Center on a $150,000 bond.

He is expected to see a judge later on Friday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man with firearms, body armor, suspected explosives arrested at UK Hospital in Lexington
Dashcam video shows deadly crash involving 14-year-old boy
GRAPHIC: 14-year-old accused of crashing stolen Porsche on Ohio highway dies
Clarissa Marr was sent to the hospital exactly six months ago on her fifth birthday after her...
Six months after devastating fire, five-year-old girl comes home
Former Huntington High School teacher Mary Durstein made a series of posts in 2017 that...
Fired West Virginia teacher loses suit over bigoted posts
Christopher Lawrence Cox, 37, of Panama City Beach, faces one count of murder and one count of...
Suspect offers possible motive in fatal shooting of Kentucky minor

Latest News

The mandate is set to expire March 29.
Gov. Andy Beshear to extend Kentucky’s mask mandate
Governor Justice holds press conference
Governor Justice announces applications now being accepted for rental assistance program
Coronavirus in West Virginia
COVID-19 in W.Va. | 4 deaths, 499 new cases
Walk-in vaccine clinic at Scioto County Courthouse