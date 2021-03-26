Man charged with setting wildfires

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man is behind bars in connection with setting wildfires.

The West Virginia Division of Forestry’s Special Operations Unit Investigator says they’ve arrested Jerry Allen Burgess, 22, of Charleston. He is charged with two counts of felony setting fires to lands of another.

Officials say he was arrested for two wildfires on Dutch Hollow Road in Dunbar on March 21. Investigators say the fires burned seven acres of forested land. No one was hurt.

A wildfire suppression crew with the Division of Forestry responded and called the agency’s Special Operations Unit to investigate.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Dunbar fire and police departments also assisted with the investigation.

Burgess is being held at the South Central Regional Jail.

If you have any information regarding the arson fires, you’re asked to call the Forestry’s Special Operations Unit arson hotline at 1-800-233-FIRE or by reporting online. You can find more contact information for WV Forestry’s regional offices here.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.