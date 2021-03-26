Man escapes from custody

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Pike County Sheriff’s Office says John Keathley managed to escape from officers during a transfer from the patrol car to the jail.

The sheriff’s office says no one should approach Keathley as he is considered dangerous and sheriff’s deputies are unsure whether he is armed at this time.

Should you see Keathley or know where he may be, you are urged to contact the Pike County Sheriff’s Office or dial 911.

This is a developing story.

