Advertisement

Man escapes from custody

Should you see Keathley or know where he may be, you are urged to contact the Pike County...
Should you see Keathley or know where he may be, you are urged to contact the Pike County Sheriff’s Office or dial 911.(Storyblocks)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Pike County Sheriff’s Office says John Keathley managed to escape from officers during a transfer from the patrol car to the jail.

The sheriff’s office says no one should approach Keathley as he is considered dangerous and sheriff’s deputies are unsure whether he is armed at this time.

Should you see Keathley or know where he may be, you are urged to contact the Pike County Sheriff’s Office or dial 911.

This is a developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest details.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man with firearms, body armor, suspected explosives arrested at UK Hospital in Lexington
Dashcam video shows deadly crash involving 14-year-old boy
GRAPHIC: 14-year-old accused of crashing stolen Porsche on Ohio highway dies
The high winds are expected to continue throughout Tuesday.
High winds cause power outages, traffic lights out at major intersections
Matthew Ponomarenko.
GRAPHIC: ‘I just killed my son after hearing voices,’ Ohio dad tells 911 dispatcher
Clarissa Marr was sent to the hospital exactly six months ago on her fifth birthday after her...
Six months after devastating fire, five-year-old girl comes home

Latest News

Tony's Friday weather
Tony's Friday weather
Vaccine distribution breakdown by state
Vaccine distribution breakdown by state
Controversial bill passes the house
Controversial bill passes House of Delegates
The West Virginia legislature is considering two resolutions that would create term limits.
W.Va. constitutional amendment proposals would create term limits