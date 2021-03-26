Man pleads guilty to federal gun crime

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A man from Logan County, West Virginia pled guilty Friday to a federal gun crime.

Eddie Lee Conley, 45, pled guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

A federal grand jury indicted Conley in February 2021.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Conley admitted that during the early morning hours of May 15, 2020, he possessed a .38 caliber Cobra derringer-style handgun in his motel room at the Roadway Inn in Chapmanville.

Conley further admitted that at the time he possessed the handgun he had previously been convicted of conspiracy to operate a clandestine drug laboratory in the Circuit Court of Logan County in 2016.

Conley also admitted that he possessed a different .38 caliber handgun in Madison on January 29, 2020.

Conley faces up to ten years in prison when sentenced on June 30, 2021.

