Man who lead deputies on high-speed chase identified

JACKSON COUNTY/KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man who was booked into jail under the name ‘John Doe’ has been identified by deputies following his arrested Wednesday morning after a high-speed chase.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says Reion Exl Garrett, 23, of Akron, Ohio was arrested Wednesday after leading law enforcement on a chase from Jackson County into Kanawha County.

Deputies laid out spike strips in an attempt to end a police chase that reached speeds of 130 miles per hour, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department.

The chase began in Jackson County. Dispatchers say it started in Ripley around 1 a.m. after law enforcement noticed a car was weaving on the road.

Deputies tried to pull the car over, but the driver took off.

At one point, a male passenger jumped out of the vehicle, receiving minor injuries.

Once the chase entered Kanawha County, deputies there deployed spike stripes just south of the Edens Fork Road exit.

The car being pursued hit them going about 20 miles per hour. After hitting the spikes, deputies tell WSAZ.com the driver sped up, hitting highway speeds until his front tires went flat.

Deputies say the driver, now identified as Reion Garret, crashed into an embankment on I-77 near Charleston.

Garret was arrested. He was booked under John Doe because he provided several names to deputies.

Deputies say a passenger received minor injuries when he jumped out of the vehicle.

Jackson County dispatchers say the passenger is not facing charges.

