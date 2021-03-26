Advertisement

Mass vaccination drive thru clinic planned

Courtesy AP Images
Courtesy AP Images(Source: John Nacion/STAR MAX/IPx via AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Portsmouth City Health Department and Shawnee State University will be holding a mass vaccination drive thru clinic.

It will be on the campus of SSU starting at 9 a.m. on Thursday, April 1.

Health officials say this will be a Pfizer first dose clinic open to anyone 16 years of age and older.

You can call 740-352-7020 to sign up for an appointment or go to the health department’s website. You can also register here.

