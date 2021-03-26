Midland gets back on track

ONA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Cabell Midland Knights rebounded from the Huntington High loss with a 46-39 win over South Charleston Thursday night. The Knights defense was stellar where they held the Black Eagles to just eight points in the second half.

The 3rd ranked Knights improve to 5-2 while #7 South Charleston falls to 6-3 in this 2021 high school boys basketball season.

