Monongahela National Forest plans prescribed burn

Smoke rises and dissipates from the March 27, 2019 Ramshorn prescribed burn, Greenbrier Ranger...
Smoke rises and dissipates from the March 27, 2019 Ramshorn prescribed burn, Greenbrier Ranger District, Monongahela National Forest, Pocahontas County, West Virginia. (USDA Forest Service photo by Eric D’Amico)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ELKINS, W.Va. (WSAZ) — Monongahela National Forest plans to conduct a prescribed burn in the Ramshorn Project Area, southeast of Green Bank, this spring when conditions permit.

The purpose of this burn is to re-establish fire’s natural role in the forest ecosystem, improve forest health and wildlife habitat, and reduce the threat of catastrophic wildfires.

The burn area will be closed to the public on the day of the burn and may be closed for several days after to ensure public safety.

Signs will be posted on nearby roads before and during burning.

Residents and Forest visitors may see and smell smoke for several days.

If you encounter smoke on the highway, slow down, turn on your vehicle’s lights and drive appropriately for the conditions.

Prescribed fires are conducted under specific weather conditions and are designed to accomplish pre-determined forest management goals. Monongahela National Forest follows strict guidelines for conducting prescribed burns, and takes into consideration environmental factors such as temperature, humidity and wind. If any environmental conditions are not within limits, the burns will be postponed.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

