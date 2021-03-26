Advertisement

New Covid death in Scioto County, Ohio

New Covid death in Scioto County, Ohio
New Covid death in Scioto County, Ohio(kevn)
By Rob Johnson
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio. (WSAZ) - The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments reported another local death in connection with the COVID-19 virus.

The victim is a 55-year-old woman who died on Wednesday, March 24th.

The death brings the total to 88 residents who have died from COVID-19.

Scioto EMA and the health departments offered condolences to the family.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man with firearms, body armor, suspected explosives arrested at UK Hospital in Lexington
Dashcam video shows deadly crash involving 14-year-old boy
GRAPHIC: 14-year-old accused of crashing stolen Porsche on Ohio highway dies
Clarissa Marr was sent to the hospital exactly six months ago on her fifth birthday after her...
Six months after devastating fire, five-year-old girl comes home
Former Huntington High School teacher Mary Durstein made a series of posts in 2017 that...
Fired West Virginia teacher loses suit over bigoted posts
Christopher Lawrence Cox, 37, of Panama City Beach, faces one count of murder and one count of...
Suspect offers possible motive in fatal shooting of Kentucky minor

Latest News

Kentucky Twin Boom
Kentucky Twin Boom
COVID Longhaulers
COVID Longhaulers
OSU Player Arrested
OSU Player Arrested
Virtual learning with Bumobrain
Virtual learning with Bumobrain
Crews battle house fire in Pratt.
Crews battle house fire in Pratt