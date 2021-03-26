New Covid death in Scioto County, Ohio

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio. (WSAZ) - The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments reported another local death in connection with the COVID-19 virus.

The victim is a 55-year-old woman who died on Wednesday, March 24th.

The death brings the total to 88 residents who have died from COVID-19.

Scioto EMA and the health departments offered condolences to the family.

