Advertisement

One injured after ceiling collapses in West Virginia Capitol

A piece of concrete above the ceiling of an office in the main capitol building gave way.
A piece of concrete above the ceiling of an office in the main capitol building gave way.(WSAZ/Max Wallace)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person was injured after a portion of the ceiling in the West Virginia State Capitol collapsed Friday.

Officials with the WV Department of Administration tell WSAZ that a piece of concrete above the ceiling of an office in the main capitol building gave way.

“The concrete sits between the ceiling and the risers that hold the north steps of the capitol. A small piece of this concrete approximately 1.25″ thick fell through the suspended ceiling and struck an employee,” their statement says.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

Structural engineers will perform a full investigation on the site Monday morning.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man with firearms, body armor, suspected explosives arrested at UK Hospital in Lexington
Dashcam video shows deadly crash involving 14-year-old boy
GRAPHIC: 14-year-old accused of crashing stolen Porsche on Ohio highway dies
The high winds are expected to continue throughout Tuesday.
High winds cause power outages, traffic lights out at major intersections
Clarissa Marr was sent to the hospital exactly six months ago on her fifth birthday after her...
Six months after devastating fire, five-year-old girl comes home
Former Huntington High School teacher Mary Durstein made a series of posts in 2017 that...
Fired West Virginia teacher loses suit over bigoted posts

Latest News

Police Generic
Former police chief arrested on child sex trafficking charges
Police say Pierce is also the suspect in the theft of two motor vehicles.
Suspected burglar arrested by police
Fire destroys home in Clendenin
Two escape house fire in Clendenin
Jerry Burgess
Man charged with setting wildfires