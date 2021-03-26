Over $40,000 dollars of food given away in Logan County

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Friday afternoon, Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College hosted food distribution events on their campuses. The first started at the Logan campus at 11 a.m. and the other started at noon on the Boone County campus.

The event was made possible because of the school’s partnership with the USDA’s Farmers to Families program. Volunteers gave away 1,200 boxes filled with fresh vegetables, meat, and dairy products.

It was a drive-thru event, to prevent the spread of COVID-19. There were no income requirements, drivers only had to give volunteers their names and addresses. Drivers were also allowed to carpool, and many of them were grateful for the event.

“My husband was placed under ruby memorial and ended up having to have lung surgery, and I had to resign from my job because I wasn’t eligible for any kind of leave,” Candaice Sowers a Logan County resident said.

Sowers and her family of six have been living off food pantries while she tends to her sick husband. Her daughter is also struggling with heart issues.

School officials say previous bad weather, and the pandemic have caused food insecurity in the county.

“Food security or insecurity rather is the largest needs that our students say they have,” said Pamela L. Alderman the technical colleges’ president.

Because of the serious need in the county, Alderman says more events like these will happen in the future.

