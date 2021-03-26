Police investigating horse found shot in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - For the last few weeks, the area near the Big Sandy Regional Airport has been the place for Bill Patrick to feed some free-roaming horses.

“Yeah, we come up here all the time, we feed them all the time,” Patrick said. “We bring bread and carrots and apples.”

But according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, this herd lost one of its own earlier this week.

“That’s pitiful, ain’t it?” Patrick said. “Why would a man kill a little innocent animal for? A little horse or a cow? That’s horrible. People are just mean.”

Sheriff John Kirk says he was patrolling the area when he found some horses get a little too close to Kentucky Route 3. While he was guiding them back to safe ground, he found one lying dead with a gunshot wound in its shoulder near the Mayo 5 Strip Job.

“You’ve got these people who are cruel hearted that will just drive by and it’s the thrill of the kill and it’s just a bad deal,” Kirk said. “It’s happened in other counties and it’s never good.”

The sheriff’s office is offering a reward for anyone who has information that leads to the killer’s arrest, but from Kirk’s experience, that doesn’t always get a result.

Investigators in Floyd County still haven’t found anyone responsible for several horses found dead near the Pike County line in December 2019.

“It’s really tough from what I’ve experienced with the incident in Floyd County,” Kirk said. “They actually offered a large reward. But when you offer a reward, people get tight lipped and they don’t talk.”

Even with a reward being offered, investigators are hoping that someone will come forward, even if it doesn’t mean a pay day.

“If anybody knows anything about this, whether it’s about the money or not, it’s the right thing to do,” Kirk said. “It’s a cruel thing to shoot a horse just for no reason at all.”

The Appalachian Horse Project tells us that they have contributed to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office in an effort to find the person responsible. Kirk says with that contribution, the reward may go up in the near future.

If you have any information, contact the Martin County Sheriff’s Office at 606-298-2828 or Kentucky State Police at 606-433-7711.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.