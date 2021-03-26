Advertisement

Police say suspicious circumstances in the case of a mother, daughter missing from Ozark, Mo.

Courtesy: Ozark, Mo. Police Department
Courtesy: Ozark, Mo. Police Department(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 4:29 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) -Police are looking for Anna and Amora Rossi who were last seen at 8:00 a.m. Thursday.

Police believe Anna Rossi, 30, left her house in a silver 2016 Honda CRV with a Missouri license plate BEOT2U.

Rossi has blonde hair, brown eyes, 4′11″ with several tattoos.

Amora Rossi, 2, has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police haven’t said why their disappearance is suspicious.

If you have seen the mother and daughter or their car call 911 or Ozark Police at (417) 581-6600.

