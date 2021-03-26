Resolution to honor late Charleston Police Officer Robert Easley Sr. heads to council

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A resolution to honor late Charleston Police Officer Robert Easley Sr. passed in the Parks and Recreation committee meeting Thursday night.

The resolution is to dedicate and name the Western Wing of the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, which is dedicated to afterschool programming, the “Robert Edward Easley, Sr. Annex.”

Easley was known as the “Father of afterschool programs” and was one of few black Charleston Police Department members during the Civil Rights movement of the 1950s and 1960s, according to the resolution.

The resolution states that he was also known as the “Peacemaker” for his ability to solve problems for people of all backgrounds. He also spent countless hours volunteering to ensure children stayed off the streets and out of trouble. He would instead engage the youth in basketball games, ping pong matches, tutoring, and much more.

Easley passed away in 1997 and was honored by the State of West Virginia’s Human Rights Commission as a West Virginia Civil Rights Honoree in 2010.

“He’s gone but he’s a son of Charleston and he walked these streets like no man has ever walked,” said Robert Easley Jr., Easley’s son. “He mentored more children than the law allowed [and] I understand he’s the Father of afterschool programs but he’s the Father of Fathers, and he proved it by his work.”

The resolution will now head to city council for a final decision.

