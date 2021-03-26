Rowdy overnight and Friday morning ahead

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Late Thursday night the atmospheric wheels were in motion for a rowdy overnight and Friday morning of winds. With gusts reaching near 50 miles per hour, any tree still weary from the February ice storms is susceptible to limb damage and even toppling since the winds will blow hard for a 12 hour period (basically pre-dawn thru noon). These winds are a spinoff from the spin up twisters that raked parts of the deep south on Thursday.

Overnight squalls will pass with more wind than rain. So another quarter of an inch of water will bring the 24 hour tally to a manageable half inch across the region.

By first light of Friday the wind will be roaring as the sun glints out from amidst the left behind clouds. Temperatures will start out in the 50s and hold there most of the day reaching the low 60s in the sun of afternoon. While morning winds will be the strongest of the daytime hours gusting to 45 mph, by afternoon a good kite flying day will see winds settle to a still frisky but more manageable 20 miles per hour.

The weekend forecast turns into a 50-50 affair. Dry weather Saturday with sun will send temperatures back into the 60s and low 70s before showers and spring thundershowers return for Sunday when a marked chill-down will accompany the rain. So tee times and outdoor egg hunts are best suited to the nice weather of Saturday.

