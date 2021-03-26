Advertisement

Slack Plaza project to be completed by end of year

Slack Plaza Prototype
Slack Plaza Prototype(Tori Yorgey/WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s a project that’s been in the works for a few years, and a completion date is just months away.

Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin says the revitalization of Slack Plaza will be completed by the end of 2021.

The park will feature an outdoor living room, stages, and even an outdoor skating rink during the winter months.

Mayor Goodwin says with broken fountains and missing bricks, the area has simply been a waste of money for years.

“Building a beautiful park is quite simply an easy thing to do, but [you have to] the design to help enhance programming and opportunity,” Goodwin said.

In the future, opportunities for public art, murals, and businesses will be available.

