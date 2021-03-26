Suspected burglar arrested by police

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) -- A 19-year-old man is behind bars accused of a string of burglaries, according to the Ironton Police Department.

Ironton Police say they received a call Friday from a resident living on the 1100 block of South 4th Street who said their security camera system showed a man entering the home and taking items from the home while they were asleep a little before 6 a.m. Friday.

Investigators identified a suspect and by 9:30 a.m. Friday, they located the suspect, 19-year-old Ronald Pierce, riding a bicycle through town.

Police say Pierce confessed to being inside the home and having items from that house inside his backpack.

Police say Pierce is also the suspect in the theft of two motor vehicles. Both incidents happened earlier this week.

