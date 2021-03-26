Advertisement

Trash, litter issues near Nitro exit

In addition to getting the mess cleaned up, DOH crews will cut the ditch line to make it a less favorable place to park. The plan is to have that done in about 7 days.(Nitro Mayor Dave Casebolt)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Crews headed out for a big cleanup Thursday in an area that’s continued to be a problem for some time. It even caught the attention of Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton.

W.Va. Department of Highways crews were out near the Nitro exit along I-64 and Route 25 where lots of trash had been left behind such as mattresses.

In addition to getting the mess cleaned up, DOH crews will cut the ditch line to make it a less favorable place to park. The plan is to have that done in about 7 days.

“Thank you for the attention that’s being given and we expect the DOH to continue their efforts,” Sheriff Eggleton said.

Senator Glenn Jeffries, who helped get the problem fixed said, “It is not only unsightly, but also dangerous to drivers. I greatly appreciate the hard work of the District 1 DOH crew.”

