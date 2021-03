SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Scioto County Health Department is holding a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Friday.

It will be in the lobby of the Scioto County Courthouse, located at 602 7th Street in Portsmouth.

The clinic will start at 9 a.m. and last until noon.

Health officials say everyone 18 years of age and older are welcome.

