Wayne County BOE proposes creating Buffalo K-8 facility

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The idea of an old school closing is never easy for a community to take, but Wayne County superintendent Todd Alexander says it’s time.

Buffalo Elementary was built in 1960, and Alexander says the building has substantial problems, including water penetration issues, problems with the sewage system, and clay tiles beginning to collapse.

The Wayne County Board of Education is requesting state funding to close the elementary and consolidate it with Buffalo Middle School across the street.

A new section would be added to that building, and the existing structure would be renovated.

Alexander says the middle school is currently highly under-utilized because of shrinking enrollment.

“With the declining enrollment, we can’t afford to take care of the number of buildings we currently have open,” he said.

Two separate special school board meetings were held Thursday evening at the elementary and middle school.

Buffalo Elementary parents voiced concerns about younger students mixing with middle school kids.

“I feel like our 5-year-olds will be exposed to things that they should not be exposed to, like bullying, drugs, and violence,” Brittany Coy, who has three sons who go to the elementary, said.

Wayne County has already gone to PK-8 schools in Fort Gay and Crum. Alexander says they haven’t seen the kinds of problems there with the mixing of age groups that parents in Buffalo are worried about.

Alexander says 20 other counties in West Virginia have also submitted requests to the state for funding for new schools. He says this plan, rather than building a new standalone elementary, is more likely to get the state’s blessing.

If the state approves funding for Wayne County, Alexander says it could be a couple years before the new Buffalo K-8 facility would be completed.

