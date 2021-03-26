Advertisement

West Virginia House passes transgender athlete bill

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Transgender athletes in West Virginia middle and high schools would be banned from competing on teams that align with their gender identity under a bill passed Thursday by the House of Delegates.

The bill passed on a 78-20 vote with two delegates absent.

It now goes to the state Senate. Debate on the bill lasted more than an hour and often was emotional.

Some Democrats and other organizations called the bill discriminatory.

When pressed by Democrats, bill supporters said the governing body for secondary school sports has not received any complaints about transgender athletes on teams that are different from their birth gender.

