W.Va. constitutional amendment proposals would create term limits

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Senate is considering two constitutional amendments that would create term limits for state representatives.

It would include members of the legislature, under Senate Joint Resolution 10, and constitutional officers, under Senate Joint Resolution 11.

SJR 10 was passed unanimously by the Senate Finance Committee on Friday afternoon and will head to the full chamber for a vote. It would limit senators to three consecutive terms of four years and delegates to six consecutive terms of two years.

This means legislators could not serve for more than 12 years in a row. Lawmakers said it will help bring new ideas to the chamber.

SJR 11 would create a three consecutive term limit for the Secretary of State, Auditor, Treasurer, Commissioner of Agriculture and Attorney General.

This proposal is up for a third reading and vote in the Senate on Saturday, and would not impact the existing two consecutive term limit for Governor.

Elected officials currently in office would not be impacted by this term limit, as it will begin to limit lawmakers on January 1, 2025.

Both resolutions would require a two-thirds vote in each house of the legislature before being placed on the 2022 general election ballot for the public to ratify or deny.

