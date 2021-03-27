Advertisement

Biden taps Sen. Manchin’s wife to co-chair Appalachian board

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., leaves the Senate chamber following a procedural vote on the...
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., leaves the Senate chamber following a procedural vote on the nomination of Xavier Becerra, President Joe Biden's pick to be Secretary of Health and Human Services, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, March 11, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)(J. Scott Applewhite | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is nominating Gayle Manchin, the wife of West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, to be the co-chair of the Appalachian Regional Commission.

The commission is an economic development partnership involving the federal government and 13 states.

Gayle Manchin has held multiple government positions linked to education in a state where her husband is a political force.

A former teacher, she was on the West Virginia Board of Education from 2007 to 2015 and served a two-year term as its president.

Manchin was also the state’s secretary of education and the arts in 2017 and 2018, but was removed from the post by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice after releasing a statement critical of a bill to dismantle the department.

