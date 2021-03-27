CDC studies impact of pandemic on mental health

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/NBC) - It’s no secret that the COVID pandemic has taken a toll on the mental health of many Americans. Now the Centers for Disease Control is shedding light on just how much.

Researchers looked at survey data from over 700,000 adults, collected between August of 2020 and February of 2021.

According to NBC News, during that time, the number of people who reported recent symptoms of depression or anxiety, increased from 36 percent to over 41 percent.

People who felt they had an unmet mental health care need rose from 9 percent to nearly 12 percent. Increases were the largest among younger adults and those with less than a high school education.

It is recommended for individuals who believe they are struggling with issues to speak to a professional.

