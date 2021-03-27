Advertisement

Coroner’s report: Ohio officer shot Andre Hill four times

Bodycam video shows delay before officers started check compressions for Andre Hill.
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A coroner’s report shows that an Ohio police officer charged with fatally shooting Andre Hill shot him four times.

The report released Friday by the Franklin County Coroner’s Office says Hill was shot once in the chest and three times in his right leg.

Ex-Columbus police officer Adam Coy, who is white, shot the 47-year-old Hill, who is Black, as Hill walked out of a garage holding a cell phone on Dec. 22.

The city fired Coy, who has been charged with murder and is out on a $1 million bond.

Coy has pleaded not guilty.

