LINCOLN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Dispatchers say four people were taken to the hospital after a crash along Corridor G in Lincoln County.

The call came in around 2:00 p.m. and parts of the road were shut down for a time while crews worked to clear the scene.

Corrider G southbound is now re-opened.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

