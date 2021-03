KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Pinch volunteer fire fighters responded to a structure fire early Saturday morning.

Firefighters arrived to see a home fully engulfed in flames

The Pinch Volunteer Fire Department was assisted by Malden and Sissonville.

All residents have been accounted for and are safe. However, firefighters say the home is a total loss.

