Fire officials warn of dangers when it comes to brush fires

DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Warmer weather calls for roasting marshmallows and sitting around the campfire, but fire officials say there are a few tips to know before lighting the match this brush fire season.

“Right now especially with the winds and everything we’ve had, where it’s been dry, that really elevates the fire risk for the brush fires and them spreading,” said Dunbar Assistant Fire Chief Billy James.

James said over the last few weeks, they’ve had about five brush fires ranging from ones no larger than an “average yard” to ones that are “a couple of acres in size.”

“We usually see them move prevalent right now when everything starts blooming,” he said. “Spring time is usually when we see more brush fires and so forth.”

Their most recent brush fire happened last week up Dutch Hollow Road in Dunbar. That’s where the West Virginia Division of Forestry’s Special Operations Unit Investigator said Jerry Burgess, 22, of Charleston was accused of setting wildfires. The fires burnt nearly seven acres of forested land.

James said there are a few tips to know before starting up a controlled brush pile:

Need to have ten feet of clearance around the brush pile.

Someone needs to be watching and tending to the pile at all times.

Only natural vegetation can be burnt.

Plastic, any wood that has been transformed from it’s natural state, and paper products are among the many things that are not allowed to be burnt.

“Anything that makes black smoke is prohibited from burning,” James told WSAZ. “Grass, leaves (and) natural vegetation is all you’re really supposed to burn.”

In certain municipalities, it’s required to have a burn permit, but in the City of Dunbar they just ask for it as a courtesy.

“It’s more of a courtesy so that if we get a call we don’t run up there with a full response expecting it to be something that its not, we kind of have an idea so we like to have people call in and give us a heads up.”

From March 1, 2021 through May 31, 2021, West Virginians are only allowed to burn from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Click here for more tips from the West Virginia Division of Forestry.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.