First Warning Forecast | Showers, storms return this weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - While rain chances do return for the weekend, it will be far from a washout. The best opportunity for widespread showers and storms is Saturday night into Sunday morning as a cold front crosses. This front brings also breezy and cooler weather on Sunday. Looking ahead to the work week, a dry and pleasant start will be followed by a damper and much colder end.

Saturday morning starts on the chilly side with temperatures in the low to mid 40s. Even some 30s are being seen in the sheltered valleys.

While the day sees sunshine at the onset, clouds increase throughout the morning and into the afternoon. A few light showers graze southeastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia during the afternoon hours. High temperatures reach the low to mid 70s.

Saturday evening stays fairly quiet through midnight under a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures fall to the mid 60s.

After midnight, showers and thunderstorms begin spreading across the Tri-State. These will last through Sunday morning. A few strong to severe storms cannot be ruled out with gusty winds being the main threat. In addition, some showers and storms will produce heavy rainfall likely leading to local high water.

As the widespread showers and storms exit Sunday afternoon, a breezy afternoon sets up with partial breaks in the cloud cover. However, scattered showers will still be possible. Temperatures fall to the 50s.

Temperatures get even colder Sunday night into Monday morning, with lows falling to around the freezing mark. Monday afternoon sees beautiful sunshine with high temperatures near 60 degrees.

Tuesday will see sunshine for a majority of the day before clouds increase late. High temperatures surge back to the mid 70s.

Rain showers are expected on Wednesday with falling temperatures. While the day may start in the 60s, it will end in the 40s.

Then, colder temperatures are expected Wednesday night into Thursday morning as lows fall to the freezing mark. With a bit of lingering moisture, it is not out of the question to even see a few snowflakes!

Expect a partly cloudy sky Thursday afternoon with chilled temperatures staying in the 40s.

Temperatures fall even colder Thursday night with lows in the mid 20s.

Friday afternoon sees sunshine but with high temperatures still struggling to get past the 50-degree mark.

