First Warning Forecast | Something different every day for week ahead

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Spring is often known for its ups and downs weather-wise, and the week ahead is testament to that. Temperatures will be all over the place, and conditions also range from sunny to downright dreary. So, buckle up for an wild finish to March and start to April.

Saturday evening stays fairly quiet through midnight under a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures fall to the low 60s.

After midnight, showers and thunderstorms begin spreading across the Tri-State. These will last through Sunday morning. A few strong to severe storms cannot be ruled out with gusty winds being the main threat. In addition, some showers and storms will produce heavy rainfall likely leading to local high water and street flooding.

As the widespread showers and storms exit Sunday afternoon, a windy afternoon sets up with partial breaks in the cloud cover. However, scattered showers will still be possible. Temperatures fall to the 50s.

Temperatures get even colder Sunday night into Monday morning as lows drop to around the freezing mark. A few flurries are possible, especially near and in the mountains.

Monday afternoon sees beautiful sunshine with high temperatures near 60 degrees.

Tuesday will see sunshine for a majority of the day before clouds increase late. High temperatures surge back to the mid 70s.

Rain showers are expected on Wednesday with sharply falling temperatures. While the day may start in the 60s, it will end in the 40s.

Then, colder temperatures are expected Wednesday night into Thursday morning as lows fall to near 30 degrees. With a bit of lingering moisture, it is not out of the question to even see a few snowflakes!

Expect a partly cloudy sky Thursday afternoon with chilled temperatures staying in the 40s.

Temperatures get even colder Thursday night with lows in the mid 20s.

Friday afternoon sees sunshine but with high temperatures still struggling to get out of the 40s.

Another cold morning is expected on Saturday with low temperatures near 30 degrees, but the afternoon will see highs get back to 60 degrees under a mostly sunny sky.

