Advertisement

Kentucky lawmakers poised to override Dem governor’s vetoes

FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, file photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear addresses the...
FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, file photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear addresses the media at a news conference at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky. A Kentucky legislative panel has recommended that no further action be taken on impeachment petitions filed by citizens against Beshear and Attorney General Daniel Cameron. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)(Timothy D. Easley | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky lawmakers are set to reconvene Monday to consider unfinished business.

They have two more days of work before ending the 2021 session.

Republicans are poised to take up vetoes by the Democratic governor on everything from scholarship tax credits to the governor’s ability to fill any vacant U.S. Senate seat.

Bills awaiting final votes include proposals to curb no-knock police warrants, relax early voting rules and shield businesses from pandemic-related lawsuits.

A showdown is likely on Gov. Andy Beshear’s rejection of a bill to allow a form of scholarship tax credits to gain a foothold in Kentucky to pay for private school tuition.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Should you see Keathley or know where he may be, you are urged to contact the Pike County...
UPDATE | Man who escaped back in custody
Matthew Ponomarenko.
GRAPHIC: ‘I just killed my son after hearing voices,’ Ohio dad tells 911 dispatcher
Police Generic
Former police chief arrested on child sex trafficking charges
The high winds are expected to continue throughout Tuesday.
High winds cause power outages, traffic lights out at major intersections
Man who lead deputies on high-speed chase identified

Latest News

Meriwether argued school officials violated his rights by compelling him to speak in a way that...
Ruling lets lawsuit over transgender pronoun dispute proceed
Bodycam video shows delay before officers started check compressions for Andre Hill.
Coroner’s report: Ohio officer shot Andre Hill four times
The governor proposed allocating $475 million in direct aid to qualifying low-income households.
Beshear touts spending relief funds on hurting Kentuckians
The home is a total loss.
Fire destroys home