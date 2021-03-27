Advertisement

Member of Putnam County Sheriff’s Department retires in style

In a Facebook Post Friday Sheriff Bobby Eggleton thanked him for his years of service and...
In a Facebook Post Friday Sheriff Bobby Eggleton thanked him for his years of service and dedication to the Putnam County community.(Putnam County Sheriff's Department)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A member of the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department went off into retirement in style on Friday.

Lieutenant Ryan Lockhart spent more than 23 years with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department.

From traffic stops to murder investigations Lt. Lochart did a little bit of everything in his tenure.

In a Facebook Post Friday Sheriff Bobby Eggleton thanked him for his years of service and dedication to the Putnam County community.

Members of the department escorted Lt. Lockhart home at the end of his last shift Friday.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man with firearms, body armor, suspected explosives arrested at UK Hospital in Lexington
Dashcam video shows deadly crash involving 14-year-old boy
GRAPHIC: 14-year-old accused of crashing stolen Porsche on Ohio highway dies
The high winds are expected to continue throughout Tuesday.
High winds cause power outages, traffic lights out at major intersections
Matthew Ponomarenko.
GRAPHIC: ‘I just killed my son after hearing voices,’ Ohio dad tells 911 dispatcher
Clarissa Marr was sent to the hospital exactly six months ago on her fifth birthday after her...
Six months after devastating fire, five-year-old girl comes home

Latest News

The Timmy Courts Jazz Ensemble performs at the Empty Glass in Charleston.
Live music returns in West Virginia
The Timmy Courts Jazz Ensemble performs at the Empty Glass in Charleston Friday night.
Live music returns in West Virginia
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., leaves the Senate chamber following a procedural vote on the...
Biden taps Sen. Manchin’s wife to co-chair Appalachian board
Governor Justice announces applications now being accepted for rental assistance program
Governor Justice announces applications now being accepted for rental assistance program