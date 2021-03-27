Member of Putnam County Sheriff’s Department retires in style

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A member of the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department went off into retirement in style on Friday.

Lieutenant Ryan Lockhart spent more than 23 years with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department.

From traffic stops to murder investigations Lt. Lochart did a little bit of everything in his tenure.

In a Facebook Post Friday Sheriff Bobby Eggleton thanked him for his years of service and dedication to the Putnam County community.

Members of the department escorted Lt. Lockhart home at the end of his last shift Friday.

