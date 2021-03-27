One detained after Charleston stabbing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has been detained, and another transported to the hospital after a reported stabbing Saturday afternoon.

Dispatchers say the report of a stabbing on Clendenin Street came in just after 5 p.m. Saturday.

Police say a suspect has been detained.

No word on the extent of the victim’s injuries.

