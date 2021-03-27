One in critical condition after apartment fire

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person is in critical condition after a house fire in Huntington Saturday afternoon.

Huntington Fire Department Chief Jan Rader says that the call for a fire on the 2300 block of Adams Avenue came in at 4:23 p.m.

When crews arrived at the scene, smoke was shown coming from a bottom floor apartment.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly. Crews say they found a victim in the apartment. The victim was taken to Cabell Huntington Hospital.

The city fire marshal, and the Huntington Police Department are investigating the cause of the fire.

