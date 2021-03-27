Pair faces multiple charges after man’s fatal overdose

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two people are facing a list of charges in connection with a man’s fatal overdose, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say James Anderson and Donna Price are accused of selling a heroin and fentanyl mixture to a man who was found dead Thursday.

According to deputies, the investigation revealed the man died Wednesday evening, and that Anderson and Price found the man’s body the same day, but failed to notify anyone or render any aid.

“We don’t look at this as a good batch vs. a bad batch. We consider it all bad,” said Sheriff Ross Mellinger. “It’s a fentanyl cocktail is what it is. Basically, you’re looking at an abnormally stronger dose to people who are unsuspecting.”

Both are now charged with delivery of a controlled substance, delivery of a controlled substance resulting in death, and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Sheriff Mellinger tells WSAZ roughly 10 overdoses have been reported over the last several days.

