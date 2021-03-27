Advertisement

Security cameras across UK’s campus help police make arrest

By Grace Finerman
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Bryan Carroll was taken into police custody Thursday afternoon at UK hospital after authorities found him with firearms, body armor, and possible explosives.

Friday, University of Kentucky Chief of Police Joe Monroe says a camera system in place was instrumental in the arrest.

It’s been a project spanning around a decade, installing security cameras across UK’s campus.

“We were really thinking of small scale. One of our new executive vice presidents came in and said I think you need to look bigger,” Monroe says.

And they did, putting out more than 3,000 cameras campus-wide.

Over the years Monroe says these cameras have helped deter people from committing crimes, but they’ve also helped authorities track developing situations.

Thursday, they came in handy again. Monroe says the cameras helped authorities find Carroll, who is facing more than 14 charges including 4 counts of use of a weapon of mass destruction. Monroe says they received a tip from Versailles police, sharing Carroll was heading to UK hospital. He explains they used the perimeter cameras, and after they found the car on video, they could easily follow it.

“We’ve really put an emphasis on cameras it’s now become a standard in our development of new buildings, part of the planning process that it has to have access control and cameras built into that process,” Monroe says.

Monroe says anyone, anywhere can install cameras for added security. This including in their own homes. He says usually the more money put into a security system, the better it will be.

Monroe says the number of cameras installed around campus depends on the size of the buildings.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man with firearms, body armor, suspected explosives arrested at UK Hospital in Lexington
Dashcam video shows deadly crash involving 14-year-old boy
GRAPHIC: 14-year-old accused of crashing stolen Porsche on Ohio highway dies
The high winds are expected to continue throughout Tuesday.
High winds cause power outages, traffic lights out at major intersections
Matthew Ponomarenko.
GRAPHIC: ‘I just killed my son after hearing voices,’ Ohio dad tells 911 dispatcher
Clarissa Marr was sent to the hospital exactly six months ago on her fifth birthday after her...
Six months after devastating fire, five-year-old girl comes home

Latest News

"Really all it takes is one ember from somebody having a campfire or bonfire to turn into...
Fire officials warn of dangers when it comes to brush fires
James Anderson and Donna Price face multiple charges.
Pair faces multiple charges after man’s fatal overdose
Be prepared not paranoid in active shooter situations
Security experts stress importance of having safety plans
The Timmy Courts Jazz Ensemble performs at the Empty Glass in Charleston.
Live music returns in West Virginia
The Timmy Courts Jazz Ensemble performs at the Empty Glass in Charleston Friday night.
Live music returns in West Virginia