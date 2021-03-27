Advertisement

Security experts stress importance of having safety plans

By Chad Hedrick
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The police lights and crime scene tape are scenes we’ve seen all over the country, and after a year of fewer mass shootings, the two within a week of each other are a tragic reminder that they still happen.

“Human beings, we tend to have a normalcy bias. We have an inherit inability to comprehend aggressiveness from other human beings,” Logan Flynn said.

Flynn owns Decisive Action, which specializes in security. He says fear should not keep us from living our lives and going out. Simply being aware can be enough to save you.

“I’m always looking for where’s that nearest exit, what’s the most likely area that the crowd is going to run to in an emergency situation? Who are going to be my problem people if something comes up that’s threatening?” Flynn said.

Flynn says there are usually warning signs from someone that are easy to spot, like someone wearing a big jacket when it’s warm out, but don’t be alarmed unless you see a cluster, or several red flags.

“Looking for the fidgety rocking on the balls of their feet, clinched fists. We’re trying to notice people that notice us. The guy that’s looking around the room constantly,” Flynn said.

Perhaps the most important in keeping a guard up is never thinking that something wouldn’t ever happen to you or in your community.

“People have got to get out of the mindset of it’s not going to happen to me, it’s not going to happen here. We’ve seen it. Stuff like this is just getting worse. As humanity progresses, we tend to think of ourselves as more civilized than our ancestors, but that’s just not the case,” Flynn said.

Flynn says never hesitate to say or report something you believe is suspicious. He says we all have an intuition that some try to ignore, but that’s actually our subconscious alerting us to potential red flags.

