Teens receive COVID-19 vaccine

Cabell County students now have the opportunity to get their shot of hope Saturday.
Cabell County students now have the opportunity to get their shot of hope Saturday.(Hunter Ellison/WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- On the heels of Gov. Jim Justice’s announcement to get 10,000 students vaccinated, Cabell County students now have the opportunity to get their shot of hope Saturday.

The governor said Wednesday his administration would make the effort to get younger people vaccinated between the ages of 16 to 29, but primarily focusing on 16 to 18-year-olds.

Students ages 16 to 18 are able to get the Pfizer vaccine from 8 a.m. until noon Saturday at the old Sears at the Huntington Mall.

