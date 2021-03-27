Weekend weather

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Weekend ups and downs

The last weekend of March is upon and true to form in thIS most changeable and fickle season of spring, the weather will keep us on our toes. Oddly most of the daylight hours this weekend will be quiet. But the time slot from midnight Saturday thru noon Sunday will offer some bumps in the road.

Let’s start with Saturday when the first light of day will feature patchy fog and cool temperatures in the 40s. Runners doing the first 2 mile or 5K leg of the Triple Crown Series will find the skies partly sunny and hazy much of the day. Running an hour after dawn, expect 50 degree temperatures. Lacing up the sneakers at high noon prep for 60s. Tackling the race at 5pm, 70 degrees or higher!

Skies will vary as far as the amount of sunshine but any brief shower will be far to the south in the Coalfields and mountains along I-77 and will be inconsequential.

Skip ahead to overnight Saturday into Sunday morning when active thunderstorms will be crossing the region. Lightning streaks and thunder crashes may awaken folks from bed with street flooding downpours possible for the first light of Sunday. By noonish, the last of the rains will be departing and arriving from the northwest will come a stiff afternoon wind that will dry the air out as late day sun returns.

Next week we will be on the temperature roller coaster; namely, chilly to start with frost on Monday morning, mild mid-week when showers will threaten followed by a wintry shot for late week when baseball season starts perhaps with some snow flurries!

See what we mean by changeable?

