Why you should hang on to that COVID-19 vaccination card

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As of March 26, more than 1.2 million Kentuckians have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine, and just over 1 million in Indiana. As that continues to grow, more and more people are receiving vaccination cards.

Each person who receives a COVID-19 vaccine, whether it’s the first or second dose, will receive a CDC COVID-19 vaccination report card. It lists the person’s name, date of birth, vaccine information and location. This helps the agency keep record of who received what dose and when. It also allows the person to keep track of when they need the second dose if necessary.

Dr. SarahBeth Hartlage, Louisville’s Interim Medical Director, said it’s important to keep your vaccination card in a safe place with all of your other important documents, like a birth certificate or marriage license. You may need to show proof of vaccination in the future, for an employer, business, or travel.

If you lose your card, some providers can give you another one. Every agency is supposed to make records for all vaccinations. If they won’t give you another one, Dr. Hartlage says you can call your primary care doctor and they can request those records.

She also warned against taking a picture of your card and sharing it on social media. Scammers can take a copy of it along with your other personal information. “No one should ever ask you to pay for a vaccine card,” Dr. Hartlage said. “It should be given to you by the provider where you received your vaccine. So it shouldn’t be something that you have to order or pay for proof of it’s part of the package. So I would say be skeptical of anyone who’s reaching out and asking for something from you in return.”

Thursday, Office Depot and Staples announced they will let you laminate your vaccination card for free through July.

