WINFIELD, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Winfield Generals beat Poca in unbelievable fashion Friday night as Tyler Knight stole an inbounds pass with 2.6 seconds left and heaved it over 65 feet. His Hail Mary went in which won the game 44-41.

Here’s the shot heard ‘round Putnam County courtesy of Haus Media.

