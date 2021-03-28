Advertisement

50-year-old man found dead after concerned supervisor questions his whereabouts

The man’s supervisor went to his apartment building to check on his well-being.
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities discovered the body of a man in a house in Cleveland’s Goodrich-Kirtland Park neighborhood Friday after the man’s supervisor went to his apartment building to check on his well-being.

The man was found dead in an apartment in the 5200 block of Superior Avenue at about 4:20 p.m., according to a Cleveland police department media release.

The 50-year-old man’s supervisor went to the apartment building to check on him. The man, who had last been seen alive on March 18, had been shot several times, according to police.

No arrests have been made, and homicide detectives continue to investigate, according to the release.

