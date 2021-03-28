Advertisement

COVID-19 in W.Va. | 3 new deaths, 297 new cases

297 new cases were received in the last 24 hours.
297 new cases were received in the last 24 hours.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - 3 additional coronavirus-related deaths have been reported within the last 24 hours.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of March 28, 2021, there have been 2,422,755 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 140,613 total cases and 2,634 total deaths.

The deaths include a 75-year old male from Kanawha County, a 74-year old female from Putnam County, and a 71-year old female from Logan County.

297 new cases were received in the last 24 hours.

6,128 cases are active.

There have been 131,629 recoveries.

487,425 total first doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered and 308,348 are fully vaccinated.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,313), Berkeley (10,568), Boone (1,734), Braxton (833), Brooke (2,060), Cabell (8,359), Calhoun (242), Clay (388), Doddridge (512), Fayette (2,953), Gilmer (728), Grant (1,163), Greenbrier (2,485), Hampshire (1,604), Hancock (2,627), Hardy (1,381), Harrison (5,115), Jackson (1,764), Jefferson (3,963), Kanawha (12,944), Lewis (1,093), Lincoln (1,351), Logan (2,930), Marion (3,896), Marshall (3,167), Mason (1,859), McDowell (1,407), Mercer (4,372), Mineral (2,632), Mingo (2,292), Monongalia (8,612), Monroe (1,011), Morgan (1,004), Nicholas (1,369), Ohio (3,813), Pendleton (659), Pleasants (819), Pocahontas (615), Preston (2,701), Putnam (4,506), Raleigh (5,411), Randolph (2,449), Ritchie (639), Roane (520), Summers (723), Taylor (1,143), Tucker (516), Tyler (657), Upshur (1,770), Wayne (2,737), Webster (441), Wetzel (1,158), Wirt (368), Wood (7,422), Wyoming (1,814).

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Doddridge, Nicholas, and Webster counties:

Doddridge County 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Doddridge County Park, The Barn, 1252 Snowbird Road S., West Union, WV

Nicholas County

12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Richwood City Hall, 6 White Avenue, Richwood, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Webster County 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Hacker Valley Elementary School, 60 School Loop Road, Hacker Valley, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Monday, March 29 testing events:

Berkeley County 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV

Barbour County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Boone County 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Dr., Danville, WV

Jefferson County 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lincoln County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marshall County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mineral County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Mineral County Health Department, 541 Harley O Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV

Monongalia County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, WVU Recreation Center, Lower Level, 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Nicholas County

3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 18001 West Webster Road, Craigsville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Ohio County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Station #5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV

Pendleton County

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Pendleton County Health Department, 273 Mill Road, Franklin, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Preston County

4:00 PM – 5:30 PM, Terra Alta EMS, 1124 East State Avenue, Terra Alta, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Raleigh County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne Community Center, 11580 Route 152, Wayne, WV

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to an injury accident Saturday afternoon.
Crash sends four to hospital
Nylo Lattimore (left) and James Hutchinson (right)
Ohio River search resumes for bodies of 2 missing boys
One person is in critical condition after a house fire in Huntington Saturday afternoon.
One in critical condition after apartment fire
The bill is now in the Senate Health and Human Resources Committee.
Mylissa’s Law passes W.Va. House unanimously
In a pandemic year characterized by an overburdened unemployment system in which thousands of...
Text messages show Kentuckians with access to public figures got special attention on unemployment claims

Latest News

Police searching for stolen vehicles
Police searching for stolen vehicles; incident caught on camera
Police searching for stolen vehicles
WATCH | Surveillance video shows moments truck is stolen
Police searching for stolen vehicles; incident caught on camera
Police searching for stolen vehicles; incident caught on camera
PAINTSVILLE BEATS JOHNSON CENTRAL IN OVERTIME