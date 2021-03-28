COVID-19 in W.Va. | 3 new deaths, 297 new cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - 3 additional coronavirus-related deaths have been reported within the last 24 hours.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of March 28, 2021, there have been 2,422,755 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 140,613 total cases and 2,634 total deaths.

The deaths include a 75-year old male from Kanawha County, a 74-year old female from Putnam County, and a 71-year old female from Logan County.

297 new cases were received in the last 24 hours.

6,128 cases are active.

There have been 131,629 recoveries.

487,425 total first doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered and 308,348 are fully vaccinated.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,313), Berkeley (10,568), Boone (1,734), Braxton (833), Brooke (2,060), Cabell (8,359), Calhoun (242), Clay (388), Doddridge (512), Fayette (2,953), Gilmer (728), Grant (1,163), Greenbrier (2,485), Hampshire (1,604), Hancock (2,627), Hardy (1,381), Harrison (5,115), Jackson (1,764), Jefferson (3,963), Kanawha (12,944), Lewis (1,093), Lincoln (1,351), Logan (2,930), Marion (3,896), Marshall (3,167), Mason (1,859), McDowell (1,407), Mercer (4,372), Mineral (2,632), Mingo (2,292), Monongalia (8,612), Monroe (1,011), Morgan (1,004), Nicholas (1,369), Ohio (3,813), Pendleton (659), Pleasants (819), Pocahontas (615), Preston (2,701), Putnam (4,506), Raleigh (5,411), Randolph (2,449), Ritchie (639), Roane (520), Summers (723), Taylor (1,143), Tucker (516), Tyler (657), Upshur (1,770), Wayne (2,737), Webster (441), Wetzel (1,158), Wirt (368), Wood (7,422), Wyoming (1,814).

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Doddridge, Nicholas, and Webster counties:

Doddridge County 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Doddridge County Park, The Barn, 1252 Snowbird Road S., West Union, WV

Nicholas County

12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Richwood City Hall, 6 White Avenue, Richwood, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Webster County 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Hacker Valley Elementary School, 60 School Loop Road, Hacker Valley, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Monday, March 29 testing events:

Berkeley County 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV

Barbour County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Boone County 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Dr., Danville, WV

Jefferson County 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lincoln County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marshall County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mineral County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Mineral County Health Department, 541 Harley O Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV

Monongalia County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, WVU Recreation Center, Lower Level, 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Nicholas County

3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 18001 West Webster Road, Craigsville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Ohio County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Station #5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV

Pendleton County

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Pendleton County Health Department, 273 Mill Road, Franklin, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Preston County

4:00 PM – 5:30 PM, Terra Alta EMS, 1124 East State Avenue, Terra Alta, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Raleigh County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne Community Center, 11580 Route 152, Wayne, WV

